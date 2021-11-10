Karthika Maasam Special Famous Shiva Temples in India

Karthika Maasam: As we all know, almost every state in India has a temple devoted to the Lord. Shiva is the Hindu religion's greatest force and a prominent god who is fervently revered by devotees throughout the country. While praying to Lord Shiva, his worshippers address him by names such as Mahadev, Maheshwara, and Gangadhara, among his 1008 names.

There are various Shiva temples in India, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, that have been erected and dedicated to this Lord and are visited by pilgrims from all over the country and the globe. On the festival of Maha Shivratri, milk, fruits, and bael leaves are presented to Shiva statues and lingas in all Shiva temples across India, and they are decked with multicoloured flowers.

We have created a complete list of Shiva temples in India so that you can organise your visits to various Shiva temples. Visit as many temples as you can by scrolling through the list.

Shiva Temples in India: 16 Spectacular Sites

Amarnath Shiva Temple, Kashmir

The Amarnath pilgrimage, one of India's most famous Shiva temples, is a tough yet desirable pilgrimage for all Shiva enthusiasts. The Amarnath Yatra is a prominent and devout religious trek that pilgrims make to worship the Lord. It is located at a gigantic height of 3888m in a cave in Jammu and Kashmir. The temple is notable for the once-a-year ice Linga of Lord Shiva that forms spontaneously.

Best time to visit Amarnath Shiva Temple: June to August.

Kedarnath Shiva Temple, Uttarakhand

Kedarnath is known for being the home of one of India's 12 Jyotirlingas as well as a well-known Shiva temple. Pilgrims visit this lovely temple hidden in the Garhwal Himalayan Range as part of their Chota Char Dham or Char Dham Yatra of Uttarakhand, which includes visits to Badrinath, Gangothri, and Yamunothri, as well as this sacred shrine of Lord Shiva. The temple can't be reached by road since it's at such a high height, so pilgrims must hike 22 kilometres upwards from Gaurikund.

Best time to visit Kedarnath Shiva Temple: April to November

Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Uttar Pradesh

It is widely believed that breathing your final breath in Kashi absolves you of all future reincarnations and allows your soul to reach Moksha, as Lord Vishwanath provides sanctuary for all devout Shiva believers. The Kashi Vishwanath Temple, which is located in the holy city of Varanasi, is a prominent Shiva temple in India that attracts people from all across the nation. You may pay a visit to this temple during Maha Shivratri when it will be gorgeously decked in honour of this major Shaivaite festival.

Best time to visit Kashi Vishwanath Shiva Temple: November to February.

Kailasnath Temple, Maharashtra

Kailasnath Temple, one of India's best Shiva temples, is located in Ellora, a popular tourist destination near Aurangabad. The temple is a magnificent example of Rashtrakuta architecture, which dominated India between the 6th and 10th centuries AD. Ellora has a total of 34 temples, and this one is one of them. It is the country's largest rock-cut temple, with a megalith carved out of a rock cliff. It served as an influence for many subsequent temples in India.

Best time to visit Kailasnath Shiva Temple: June to March

Somnath Shiva Temple, Gujarat

The Somnath Shiva Temple in Gujarat is one of India's most well-known temples. It is also regarded as the country's first Jyotirling temple, as well as a significant Shiva temple in India. The temple was restored multiple times as a result of repeated Muslim conquests, the most recent being in Chalukya-style construction, finished in 1951. The Banasthamba, or arrow pillar, which is placed on one of the temple walls, is a notable building in this temple. Pilgrims go to this temple because of the panoramic view of the sea and the massive temple.

Best time to visit Somnath Shiva Temple: October to March.

Brihadeeswara Shiva Temple, Tamil Nadu

The Brihadeeshwara Temple, located on the banks of the river Kaveri in Tanjore, Tamil Nadu, is a true architectural marvel of the Dravidian era. The renowned ruler Raja Raja Chola built this temple between 1001 and 1010 AD, making it one of India's finest Shiva temples. The temple has been designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the massive vimana tower, which stands above the sanctuary and is made of granite, is the highest in South India.

The temple is also known for having one of India's biggest Shiva lingas and Nandi, as well as a gigantic prakhara (corridor). Among the Chola Dynasty's temples and monuments, this temple stands out for its immaculate construction and design.

Best time to visit Brihadeeshwara Shiva Temple: October to March.

Shri Kalahasthi Shiva Temple, Andhra Pradesh

Lord Shiva is worshipped as Kalahasteeshwara at this temple, which is also recognised as one of the country's Panch Bhuta Sthalas. This famous Shiva temple in India, located in the Chittoor region of Andhra Pradesh, is frequently visited by pilgrims after they have completed their pious trek to Tirupati Lord Venkateshwara's temple. According to legend, it was here that the great devotee Kannappa planned to donate both of his eyeballs to Lord Shiva to stop the blood seeping from the Shiv Linga, but was stopped by the Lord himself and granted mukti.

Best time to visit Shri Kalahasthi Temple: October to March

Vadakunnathan Shiva Temple, Kerala

The Vadakunnathana Shiva Temple in Thrissur, Kerala, is one of South India's most prominent Shiva temples. Lord Shiva is worshipped as Vadakunnathan at this temple, which is said to be the first temple established by the legendary sage Parasurama. The temple is constructed in the traditional Kerala style, utilising wood and stone, with massive towers on all four sides and a kuttambalam. It is an important Shiva shrine and one of the greatest locations to visit in Thrissur.

An unusual truth about this temple is that the Shiva linga has been coated with so much ghee over the years that devotees can only see a mound of ghee in the shape of the linga. After the pooja, the temple priests distribute a part of the ghee to worshipers as prasadam. Apart from Maha Shivratri, Thrissur Pooram is another festival held at this temple with much pomp.

Best time to visit Vadakunnathan Temple: one can visit during Feb-May.

Murudeshwar Shiva Temple, Karnataka

Murudeshwara, in North Karnataka, is home to the world's second-tallest Shiva statue, which stands magnificently with the Arabian Sea splashing behind it. The picturesque environment, along with the deity's towering statue, is enough to make you fall in love with the location. A 20-story temple dedicated to Lord Shiva is also being built near the monument. The temple administrators built a lift to carry visitors and pilgrims to the top of the Raja Gopura to offer them a fantastic view of the huge statue and the surrounding gorgeous scenery for devotees and tourists to get a good look at the Shiva monument.

Best time to visit Murudeshwara Shiva temple: October to May

Tarakeshwar Shiva Temple, West Bengal

This Shiva temple, also known as Baba Taraknath Temple, is one of India's most renowned. This shrine, which is located in the Hooghly region of West Bengal, is often visited by devotees all year, especially on Mondays, who come to pay their respects to the deity's Shayambu linga. This is one of Kolkata's oldest temples, believed to have been built by Raja Bharamalla in the 18th century. Intricate sculptures and magnificent murals reflecting Bengal architecture may be found throughout the temple. It also contains a pond known as the Dudhpukur, where worshippers bathe before entering the main sanctum.

Best time to visit Tarakeshwar Shiva Temple: All year long

Chidambaram Shiva Temple, Tamil Nadu

Chidambara Nataraja Temple, also known as Thillai Nataraja Temple, is one of South India's most beautiful Shiva temples. It is a work of art by the Chola Dynasty, which built this colossal temple in the 10th century. The 108 karanas of Natyashastra are intricately engraved on the temple walls, and Shiva is depicted as Nataraja (or Lord of Dance). The temple building portrays a clear image of the wonderful relationship between art and spirituality, and it emits an aura, a distinct vibration sensed only in the temple's inner chambers. On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, an annual Nrityaanjali is held to praise and honour Nataraja, the Lord of Dance.

Best time to visit Chidambaram Shiva Temple: October to March.

Kotilingeshwara Shiva Temple, Karnataka

The Kotilingeshwara Temple, as its name suggests, is a well-known Shiva temple in India that has about one crore Shiva Lingas, making it one of the country's largest. This majestic temple is located in Karnataka's Kolar region and is well-known among residents and visitors alike. A 33-meter-tall Linga and an 11-meter-tall Nandi have been erected in the temple grounds, in addition to nearly 1 crore small Shiva lingams. Devotees can also utilise a water tank created near the linga to make offerings to the lingams.

Best time to visit Kotilingeshwara Temple: July to January

Lingaraj Shiva Temple, Odisha

Lingaraj Shiva Temple in Odisha, an exquisite example of Kalinga architecture, is a must-see for all Shiv Bhakts and is one of India's most notable Shiva temples. It is the biggest temple in Bhubaneshwar, and it is said to have been built in the Deula style by the Somavamsi Dynasty, with a vimana (sanctum structure), jagamohana (assembly hall), natmandira (festival hall), and bhoga-mandapa (the hall where prasad is offered). Maha Shivratri is a major holiday observed here, and hundreds of people travel to the temple each year at this time.

Best time to visit Lingaraj Shiva Temple: January to March

Baidyanath Shiva Temple, Jharkhand

Baidynath Shiva Temple is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and an important Shiva temple in India, located in Jarkhand. According to tradition, Lord Shiva assumed the character of a healer/doctor in front of Ravana, who fervently appealed to God for a gift. To get that boon, Ravana chopped off each of his ten heads one by one and presented them to Lord Shiva to satisfy him and seek the boon. Pilgrims visit this temple on an annual Kanwar yatra, bringing holy water from the Ganges to present to the god. In this temple, Maha Shivratri is widely observed.

Best time to visit Baidyanath Shiva Temple: October until March

Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple, Maharashtra

Trimbakeshwar is an ancient Hindu temple in Maharashtra's Nashik region that is one of India's most magnificent Shiva temples and an important site for Shiva worshippers to visit. The sacred river Godavari is thought to have its source near Nashik's Trimbak town. It is also a Jyotirlinga, with a three-faced Linga symbolising Shiva, Brahma, and Vishnu. The existing basalt temple dates back to Peshwa Balaji Bai Rao, who erected the existing temple.

Best time to visit Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple: October to March

Mahakaleshwar Shiva Temple, Madhya Pradesh

The Mahakaleshwar Temple, another Jyotirlinga shrine and the holiest of all Shiva temples in India, is located near Ujjain, on the banks of the enchanting Shipra river. The lingam at this temple is said to be a Swayambhu, or self-built linga, as it was not installed by chanting mantras. The south-facing Linga, which is exclusively seen in Mahakal, is another unique feature of this temple. For both believers and history buffs who like visiting temples, the temple, with its sky-high shikhar, or spire, and bright exterior, is an awe-inspiring site to admire and explore.

Best time to visit Mahakaleshwar Shiva Temple: October to March