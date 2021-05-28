Karnataka's COVID Fatalities in May Equals 2020 Total Figures

Karnataka COVID death cases in May were equal to that of the number reported in the entire year of 2020, with a daily average of 444. While a total of 12,090 death cases were reported from March to December in 2020, 11,400 deaths were reported in just 26 days in May 2021. In the next two days, the state's death rate is expected to cross the 12,000 mark.

Karnataka is the state with the highest number of COVID-related deaths in the country. Since last week, the number of deaths in the state has risen alarmingly. On May 26, there were 26,926 deaths in the state, with 12,148 from the city of Bengaluru. There were 11,406 deaths between May 1 and May 26. This is higher than the total number of deaths in April, which were 2,956.

On May 27, Karnataka reported 26,811 new cases of COVID-19 and 530 more deaths, taking the total number of infections to 24,99,784 and the toll to 26,929, the health department said. The day also saw 40,741 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases.