Karnataka: Woman Consumes Poison After Husband’s Refusal to Give her Child Back

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru woman, who is separated from her husband, attempted to die by suicide on camera after she was allegedly not allowed to see her child by her husband, IANS reported.

The incident occurred near Ozone Urbana apartment in Devanahalli, the police said. The woman named Sumayya Banu, a native of Tumakuru city, is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Reports suggested Sumayya’s divorced husband Muhammad Iqbal visited her last month and took away the child. Later, she found out the location of her husband in Devanahalli and insisted on giving her child back. When her husband refused to relent, Sumayya consumed poison in front of his house and made a live video of suicide attempt.

The doctors have said they were able to save Sumayya as she was rushed to the hospital on time. Devanahalli police registered a complaint and counter-complaint in the matter and the investigation is underway.

(With IANS inputs)