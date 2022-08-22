Karnataka Woman Activist Held for Honey-trapping and Extorting RSS Leader

Mandya: Karnataka police have arrested a woman for allegedly ensnaring an RSS leader in love-trap and extorting a huge sum of money from him, police said Monday.

Acting on a complaint lodged by RSS leader Niddodi Jagannath Shetty, who is also a gold merchant, the police have arrested Salma Banu, a social and human rights’ activist.

RSS leader Shetty is not only an influential politician in Dakshina Kannada district but also the owner of Srinidhi gold jewels in the city. He alleged that the accused woman and her gang had extorted Rs 50 lakh from him and were demanding for more. It is then Shetty decided to seek police help in the matter. Meanwhile, the police have launched a manhunt for the other accused.

In his complaint, Shetty said on February 26 he was offered a lift to Mysuru from Mandya in a vehicle in which four persons were already seated. He was allegedly trapped at a hotel in Mysuru.

The RSS leader further told police that he had gone to the hotel to

test the purity of gold biscuits and as soon as he entered his room, the accused took photographs and filmed him with a woman. Threatening to share his photograph on social media, the accused demanded Rs 4 crore from him. Shetty said he paid them Rs 50 lakh and settled the matter. But, the extortion ordeal did not end there. Soon, the accused started pestering him for more money prompting him to seek police assistance. Further investigations are on.

