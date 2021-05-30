Karnataka Will Not Extend Lockdown, Confirms BSY: Deets Inside

The Karnataka government has extended the ongoing lockdown till June 7. On Saturday BS Yediyurappa said that further curb may not be needed if the cases drop down in the state. Adding Yediyurappa said the government has been trying its best to control the situation. Covid cases are already dipping and hoping the situation will be better in another 4 to 5 days. The government will lift the lockdown in the state if the COVID situation comes to normal after June 7 said Yediyurappa.

Yediyurappa is expected to sit with his colleagues on June 5 to take a call on whether to extend the lockdown beyond June 7, a decision that would not be an easy one to make. On Saturday Karnataka reported 20,628 fresh cases and 492 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 25.67 lakh. Out of 20,628, Bengaluru Urban has recorded 4,889 cases.