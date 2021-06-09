Karnataka Will Have Phase Wise Unlocking

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Wednesday hinted at the possibility of the unlocking process in Karnataka as early as next week, saying that the state government is considering easing curbs in four to five phases. The government is considering extending current shopping hours to 12 p.m. In addition, it is considering allowing people to exercise in parks.

"The government is considering unlocking in 4 to 5 phases while keeping the daily caseload in mind," said revenue minister R Ashoka. But everything will not be thrown open at one go as it may further shoot up the Covid caseload. CM Yediyurappa will decide on this graded and phased unlock process,," he said.

Ashoka further said by pointing to Bengaluru's COVID-19 figures, "Bengaluru is currently reporting about 2,000 cases. If we want to have a normal life, the caseload must come down to 500 per day. We will also be analysing what will be the positivity rate once the unlock process sets in." He also stated that the government is considering extending the current shopping hours, which are currently from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. which may be extended up to 12 noon. Similarly, people may be allowed to visit parks for the morning, evening walk, or jogging.

The Karnataka government has extended the lockdown till June 14 and there is speculation that the government is planning to unlock the state with new guidelines.