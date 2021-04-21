Karnataka Weekend Lockdown: Dos and Don'ts Residents Must Follow
As the situation gets worse in Karnataka, the state government has announced a night curfew as well as a full-day weekend curfew. This is to ensure that the cases get in control. The night curfew in the state is from 9 pm to 6 am but now the curfew will also be on the weekends.
These lockdown guidelines will be put to effect from 9 pm on April 21 to 6 am on May 4. The government has urged everyone not to go outside and stay at home unless there is an emergency.
Earlier there was a night curfew announced in eight major cities, but now it has been extended. The eight districts that are under night curfew are Tumakuru, Mangaluru, Udupi, Manipal, kalaburagi, Bidar, Bengaluru and Mysuru. The curfew will be from 10 pm to 5 am.
Also Read: Karnataka Govt Extends Night Curfew In Eight Cities
To help the hospitals run smoothly, many decisions are being taken. As there is a shortage of oxygen supply in the hospitals, the concerned department has decided on ensuring that the manufacturing and supply process is sped up. Commerce and Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar made some important announcements. Every department in the state will have to work together and co-operate well.
To ensure your safety and others’ safety, you should remember certain rules and regulations. Here’s a list of Do’s and Don’ts that you can check.
Take a Look at This List to Get an Idea
- You will have access to purchasing essential items like groceries. The local shops can run for 4 hours in the morning (From 6 am to 10 am).
- Deliveries are allowed. If you order something from Swiggy or Amazon, you will get your parcel. Restaurants can only give takeaways.
- Government employees and other officials, who are involved in important Covid19 related issues, can leave the house and go to work.
- If you are a Telecom/internet service provider employee, you can go to work on Weekend. You will be allowed only upon presenting a valid ID.
- Even if you are using public or private transport, you must carry your valid ID card and ID proof, all the time.
- In case it is an emergency and you need to visit a hospital, you are allowed to move out. One helper is allowed with the patient.
- For weddings, the numbers remain the same. You can invite a maximum of 50 members. A gathering beyond that number is not allowed.
- Similarly, in the case of a funeral, you will have to follow certain rules. Only 20 people can attend a funeral. They will have to follow the basic Covid19 regulations.
- Religious gatherings are prohibited. You cannot visit any religious place. Only the priest or the person responsible for performing worship rituals can carry out their duties.
- One major thing is that you can still travel outside the state. In case, the tickets are booked, you can travel on flights. There is no restriction.
- Any public place that poses a risk will be closed. Malls, theatres, gym, swimming pool, bars, pubs and other such places will remain shut.
- Along with all these, you need to wear a mask while going out, maintain social distancing and follow other important regulations.