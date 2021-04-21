Karnataka Weekend Lockdown: Dos and Don'ts Residents Must Follow  

As the situation gets worse in Karnataka, the state government has announced a night curfew as well as a full-day weekend curfew. This is to ensure that the cases get in control. The night curfew in the state is from 9 pm to 6 am but now the curfew will also be on the weekends.

These lockdown guidelines will be put to effect from 9 pm on April 21 to 6 am on May 4. The government has urged everyone not to go outside and stay at home unless there is an emergency.

Earlier there was a night curfew announced in eight major cities, but now it has been extended. The eight districts that are under night curfew are Tumakuru, Mangaluru, Udupi, Manipal, kalaburagi, Bidar, Bengaluru and Mysuru. The curfew will be from 10 pm to 5 am.

Also Read: Karnataka Govt Extends Night Curfew In Eight Cities

To help the hospitals run smoothly, many decisions are being taken. As there is a shortage of oxygen supply in the hospitals, the concerned department has decided on ensuring that the manufacturing and supply process is sped up. Commerce and Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar made some important announcements. Every department in the state will have to work together and co-operate well.

To ensure your safety and others’ safety, you should remember certain rules and regulations. Here’s a list of Do’s and Don’ts that you can check.

Take a Look at This List to Get an Idea