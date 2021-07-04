Karnataka Vaccination Centres Deny Covid Jabs for Women on Period

In a very shocking incident, many menstruating women were denied Covid-19 shots in the vaccinations centre. The incident took place in north Karnataka.

Speaking to a news web portal, activist Vidhya Patil said that a few health workers in Raichur were sending back menstruating women from vaccination centres and asking to come back for COVID-19 vaccine jabs after 5 days after the completion of their periods. Raichur deputy commissioner R Venkatesh Kumar said that similar incidents were also reported from Raichur, Belagavi and Bidar districts.

According to the reports, women were told by the health care workers that COVID-19 vaccine jab might lead to heavier bleeding and fatigue. They further added that women should wait until their periods complete.

Raichur deputy commissioner R Venkatesh Kumar said that no such news has been reported. He said that women have been given vaccine irrespective of their health problems.

Doctors and many activists have been telling that there is no truth in the matter that the vaccines would be harmful to take during the period cycle.

A few days ago, many rumours broke out stating that menstruating women shouldn't take vaccines. Terming the post as fake, PIB Fact Check tweeted, "Fake post circulating on social media claims that women should not take Covid19 Vaccine 5 days before and after their menstrual cycle. Don’t fall for rumours! All people above 18 should get vaccinated after May 1."