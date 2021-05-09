Karnataka: Vaccination for 18- 44 age Group From Tomorrow

Karnataka government had said that the state was not in a position to vaccinate the 18-44 age group due to a shortage of doses. Health minister, K Sudhakar, announced on Sunday that vaccinations will be available at all major government hospitals and medical colleges beginning Monday. At present, very few health centres and private hospitals have slots for this age group. "Starting Monday, Covid-19 vaccination will be provided for citizens aged between 18 to 44 years at KC General Hospital, Jayanagar General Hospital, Sir C.V.Raman General Hospital, Government Medical Colleges, ESI Hospitals and NIMHANS in Bengaluru," he said.

"In other districts, vaccination will be provided at District Hospitals, Government Medical Colleges and all Taluka Hospitals. The number of vaccination centres will be increased as and when more vaccines will become available,"he added. Vaccination will be provided to only those who have registered and scheduled an appointment on CoWIN portal and walk-ins will not be allowed, a statement from the minister’s office said.

Meanwhile, 60 lakh people are waiting for their second dose of vaccine. Because the state government does not have enough vaccines, this group has been given priority, with 70 percent of the vaccine allocated to them. The Karnataka high court had also directed the state and Centre to ensure enough doses were available as per the citizens’ second dose schedule.