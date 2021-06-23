Karnataka Unlock 2.0: BMTC, Bengaluru Metro Start Running

Karnataka city's public transportation system reopened on Monday, with the BMTC operating over 3,000 buses and the Namma Metro ferrying 24,602 passengers.

Officials predicted that passenger numbers would be low for the following four days as the unlocking phase began. While the BMTC had planned to run only 2,000 buses, increased demand forced them to boost the number to 3,200 by 7 p.m. To compensate for the cost incurred during the shutdown, businesses extended the validity of the BMTC passes until July 8.

The Namma Metro ran 160 trips, although several stations were devoid of passengers. According to an official, reaching the one-million mark will take more than a week.

Officials have enabled cash transactions to buy and recharge smartcards for the convenience of travellers, reversing previous rules that prohibited cash exchange to prevent social contact.

Rakesh Singh, the Managing Director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), and other senior executives boarded the trains and chatted with passengers about their experiences. According to Covid standards, passengers must undergo thermal scanning and maintain social distancing when using escalators and lifts.

Passengers have also been encouraged to leave empty seats on the trains. Masks are now required to be worn. Since the beginning of the year, officials have relied on marshals to enforce all of the restrictions.