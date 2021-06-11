Karnataka Unlock 1.0: What's Allowed, What's Not

BENGALURU: The first phase of unlocking 1.0 in Karnataka will begin on June 14 in19 districts including Bengaluru. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced a phased unlocking process for the state on Thursday night.

-From 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., all districts, including Bengaluru, will be subject to a night curfew.

-The weekend curfew will start on June 14 from Friday 7 pm to Monday 5 am.

-Essential shops and street vendors will be open from 6 am to 2 pm, and parks from 5 am to 10 pm.

-In Autos and taxis,only 2 people can travel at a time.

-The garment industry can function at 30 percent capacity and factories at 50 per cent capacity.

-All construction activities are now permitted to start. All construction-related businesses, such as those selling cement and steel, are permitted to open.

-Existing restrictions on marriage, festivities, and public gatherings will continue.

-Shopping malls, movie theaters, gyms, and swimming pools will remain closed for a few more days.

- Metro rail and bus services are not permitted during the first phase.

However Inter-state and intra-state vehicle movements will be permitted.

The relaxation is valid from June 14th to 21st.

Chickmagalur, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamrajnagara, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu are the 11 districts where the lockdown will continue as the COVID positivity rate is still high.Powers have been entrusted to the District Deputy Commissioners to bring stringent action to enforce the lockdown in these 11 districts.