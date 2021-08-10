Karnataka SSLC Results 2021 Declared: Check Scores Here

Karnataka SSLC Results 2021 Declared: BC Nagesh, Karnataka's primary and secondary education minister, released the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (Class 10) on Monday. Students in Karnataka have received their SSLC results for 2021 via SMS.

The pass percentage for the Karnataka SSLC result was 99.9%, with female students receiving a 100% pass rate and male students receiving a 99.99 per cent pass rate. This year, a total of 1,28,931 students received an A+.

Students who took the examinations may now check and download the Karnataka SSLC result 2021 at the official website of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB). KSEEB SSLC result 2021 has been made public on Karnataka Result's portal in addition to the Board portal.

Students may get their e-mark sheets from the Board's website, and the official Karnataka SSLC mark sheets 2021 release date will be announced later.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Direct link

This year, almost 8 lakh students took the Karnataka SSLC test. Due to the pandemic, the KSEEB administered truncated examinations on July 19 (Science, Social Science, and Mathematics) and July 22 (Language papers). On optical mark recognition or optical mark reading (OMR) sheets, the Board administered tests in the form of multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Due to the Covid-19 situation, the Karnataka Board expanded the number of test centres and instructors on duty this year — SSLC examinations were held in 73,064 exam rooms at 4,885 centres across the state, with over 1.1 lakh employees deployed for exam duty. To guarantee that all Covid-related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were followed during these tests, the government deployed Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) employees, police officers, scouts and guides volunteers, and NGO representatives.