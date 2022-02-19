Karnataka: Shivamogga School Suspends 58 Students For Wearing Hijab

The hijab controversy rages on in Karnataka. The management of the Karnataka Public School in Shivamogga has suspended 58 students involved in the hijab agitation. The students of this school had taken part in an agitation to express their support for hijab from the very beginning. Muslim women are claiming their right to wear Hijab.

However, the Karnataka High Court said that they cannot go to school in religious attire until the case was settled. However, some students came to school wearing hijab. The management of the Karnataka Public School in Shivamogga, which got serious about this, has suspended 58 students. Shivamogga police has registered a case under Section 144 against some of the protesters in support of the hijab.

The government, on the other hand, told the Karnataka High Court that hijab was not part of Muslim dress. The Advocate General said that government orders to wear uniforms in schools were not against the constitutional freedom of religion and freedom of expression. However, a bench headed by Chief Justice Rituraj Awasthi said that it was yet to be ascertained whether wearing hijab was a fundamental right.