Karnataka's Shivamogga Quarry Blast: Several Feared Dead

A total of eight people have been killed in an explosion at mining quarry. The incident took place at Shivamogga district of Karnataka which is Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's home district. It is said that the explosion took place at around 10.15 pm on Thursday. Many people mistook the loud should be an earth quake and ran out to the streets. It is said that the victims have been transporting explosives meant for mining when the explosion took place and the vehicle has been badly damaged. The bodies of victims couldn't be identified.

According to NDTV reports, "The entire area has been sealed off. So far we have seen two bodies and many are feared dead inside the quarry. Bomb disposal teams will reach here from Mangaluru and Bengaluru in a few hours. As there may be active explosives, nobody is allowed inside till the squads come here."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that, "Pained by the loss of lives in Shivamogga. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover soon. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to the affected."