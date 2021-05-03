Karnataka: Several Dead in Chamarajnagar Due to Lack of Oxygen

At least 24 patients in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar hospital died on Sunday due to a lack of oxygen supply. The government is denying these claims but it was reported that the patients who died were all on oxygen support. The relatives are devastated and are questioning the officials.

An MLA visited the Covid19 hospitals to inquire about the incident. Also, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa contacted the District Magistrate regarding the incident.

The COVID cases in Karnataka have crossed the 16 lakh mark on Sunday following 37,733 fresh cases with 217 deaths. According to the health bulletin, the state has 16,01,865 whereas there are 4,21,436 active cases, 11,64,398 people were discharged. Thew Urban district of Bengaluru accounted for 21,199 fresh cases and 64 deaths. The city is reported 7,97,292 infections and 6,601 deaths and 2,81,767 active cases.

Half of the population in Bengaluru is affected by COVID-19. As per the source, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had identified 48.5 lakh people as the contacts of Covid-19 patients. From the 48.5 lakh contacts, more than 23.2 lakh are primary and 25.3 lakhs are secondary.

Also Read: Despite Lockdown, Karnataka Records 50K COVID Cases

As the Covid cases rise up, the hospitals are facing a difficult situation. They are running out of oxygen cylinders. Recent reports from the Bengaluru hospitals claim that the oxygen supply has completely dried up.

This situation has caused a problem in many hospitals. Patients are now under the critical condition as they are not getting enough oxygen supply. Many hospitals have several patients in serious condition but not even enough oxygen cylinders for half of them. Some patients die while gasping for breath. It is a situation where even the hospitals cannot do anything.

The state government has ordered for an uninterrupted transport of these cylinders and is also being helped by the Oxygen express. But the number of cases is so high, that oxygen supply is still in shortage.