Karnataka: Security Breach During PM Modi’s Roadshow in Hubbali 

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security was breached by a boy in Karnataka's Hubbali on Thursday. The boy broke through the security cordon of the Prime Minister’s road show and was about to touch Modi but he was pulled away by the Special Protection Group.

The boy was carrying a garland in his hands and apparently wanted to give it to the Prime Minister, who was standing on the running board of his moving car and acknowledging the cheering of the crowd. Modi stretched his hand to accept the hand but could not reach him.

It is not clear how the boy managed to get past the security cover around PM Modi. The Prime Minister is visiting Hubbali for the inaugural ceremony of the 29th National Youth Festival.

Scores of people had lined up for Modi’s roadshow and stood behind the barricades. The Prime Minister was showered with flower petals as his cavalcade passed through the town.

#WATCH | Karnataka: A young man breaches security cover of PM Modi to give him a garland, pulled away by security personnel, during his roadshow in Hubballi. (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/NRK22vn23S — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023

Notably, PM Modi’s security cordon was breached last January while he was on his way to Ferozepur for an election rally in Punjab. The PM’s cavalcade was stopped on a flyover due to a blockade by protesting farmers.

