Karnataka’s Shivamogga Tense After Two Stabbings Over Savarkar, Tipu Flex Row

Shivamogga: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been clamped in Shivamogga city of Karnataka after two stabbing incidents reported on Monday, according to the police.

Earlier in the day, a row between two groups over installing flex of Hindutva icon VD Savarkar and 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan at the Amir Ahmad Circle here, led to tense situation in the area forcing authorities to clamp prohibitory orders in the city.



As part of the 76th Independence Day celebrations, one group had tried to tie Savarkar's flex to the high mast light pole at the circle, to which the other group objected and wanted to install Tipu Sultan's flex there.

According to police sources, the youth who was stabbed is identified as 20-year-old Prem Singh. Prem Singh was standing before his house when he was targetted by the miscreants. He has been admitted to the Meggan hospital in Shivamogga.

Section Imposed in Shivamogga Due to Savarkar Banner Removal.

Another youth is identified as 27-year-old Praveen. He owned a shop in Gandhi Bazar area and was closing his shop and returning home, when the miscreants stabbed him and disappeared, police sources said.

Taking swift action, the police have detained 10 persons in connection with the removal of Veer Sawarkar’s flex and launched a hunt for the miscreants who stabbed the youth. The prohibitory orders are clamped till August 18 in Shivamogga city. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to rush to the city and monitor the situation.