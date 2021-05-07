Karnataka at Risk of Missing Vaccine Second Dose Timeline Due to Short Supply

Karnataka has run out of vaccine stock and lakhs of citizens are missing the second dose of vaccination. According to a survey, 24% of people above 60 and 12% of people above 45 years have got their second dose.

As we know, vaccinations for 60 years and 45 years opened up on March 1st and April 1st. The second dose of Covidshield has to be given within 6-8 weeks of the first jab, while the window for Covaxin is 4-6 weeks. Gaurav Gupta, the chief commissioner of BBMP, said they got 20K doses two days ago which was equally distributed to all wards.

Many PHCs are issuing tokens to vaccine seekers in order to avoid crowds, and those who received the first dose are now waiting for the second dose. As there is shortage of second dose vaccines in the state, people are complaining that even private hospitals are running out of stock for second dose vaccination. Except for four hospitals in Bengaluru, no other private hospitals have vaccines. PHC officials are saying that they are getting a limited stock and hence not able to give the jab to all those seeking tokens for the second dose.