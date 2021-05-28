Karnataka: Private Hospitals in Bengaluru Can't Charge More Than 200 For COVID Jab

The private hospitals are charging different prices for Covid vaccination, which left many citizens in confusion. A single dose of Covishield whose minimum procurement price is at Rs 600, is being charged between Rs 850 and Rs 1,050.

The Central Government had capped the service charge of Rs 100 and the cost of vaccine dose per person at Rs 150, which means that the private hospitals cannot charge more than Rs 250 over the procurement price. However, the Karnataka government capped it at Rs 200 and issued an order on Thursday night.

The order came after the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) requested Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan to allow hospitals to charge Rs 300 citing the expenditure on cold chain and logistics.

PHANA president, Dr HM Prasanna told that they asked member hospitals to charge uniformly because each facility would have procured the vaccine at a different price. Here is the list of vaccines charged by various hospitals in the city.

List Of Vaccine Prices At Various Hospital Hospital Name Cost (in Rs.) COVISHIELD Fortis Rs. 850 Appollo Rs. 850 MS Ramaiah Rs. 850 Sparsh Rs. 850 Columbia Asia Rs. 850 Vasavi Rs. 900 Mallige Rs. 1050 Manipal Rs. 1100 COVAXIN Suguna Rs. 1250 BGS Gleneagles Rs. 1250 Apollo Rs. 1250 Manipal Rs. 1250 SPUTNIK V Apollo Rs. 1250

The lack of uniform pricing is making the vaccine unaffordable for low and middle-income families.