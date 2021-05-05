Karnataka Prioritises Journalists for Vaccination Under Frontline Workers

The Karnataka health department has announced that the State has recorded 44,631 new COVID-19 cases with 292 deaths on Tuesday. The total number of cases and deaths are 16,90,934 and 16,538 respectively. The state has 4,64,363 active cases, according to the health bulletin, with 12,10,013 people discharged so far, including 24,714 people on Tuesday.

Bengaluru Urban District is witnessing a huge surge of COVID cases day by day, which now has 3,01,712 active cases. On Tuesday, the city confirmed 20,870 infections and 132 deaths. Bengaluru has a total of 8,40,274 cases and 6,845 deaths.

As per the source, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had identified 48.5 lakh people as the contacts of Covid-19 patients. From the 48.5 lakh contacts, more than 23.2 lakh are primary and 25.3 lakhs are secondary. Meanwhile, the shortage of beds, medical oxygen and antiviral drugs continue to plague the state and add to the woes of denizens. Karnataka chief minister declared journalists as frontline health workers and said they would be prioritised for vaccine administration.

