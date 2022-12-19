Karnataka Polls: JD-S Releases First List of 93 Candidates

Janata Dal (Secular) on Monday released its first list of 93 candidates for the Karnataka Assembly Elections. Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will contest from Channapatna while his son Nikhil has got a ticket from Ramanagara as announced by his mother Anitha Kumaraswamy (incumbent MLA) on Friday.

As expected, JD-S has given a ticket to GT Devegowda from Chamundeshwari, and his son Harish Gowda will contest from Hunsur.

Senior party leaders have found a place in the first list released by the party and there are no major surprises as many incumbent MLAs will contest from their seats. Sa Ra Mahesh has got a ticket from KR Nagar and DC Thammanna from Maddur.

In place of sacked JD-S MLAs from Gubbi and Kolar, JD-S has given tickets to Nagaraj and CMR Shrinath respectively.

Also Read: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Tests COVID Positive Before PM Modi's Meeting