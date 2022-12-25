BENGALURU: Former Karnataka Minister and mining baron from Bellary, Gali Janardhana Reddy announced that he was starting a new party named Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha, indicating that he was entering the Karnataka elections scenario in 2023.

Janardhan Reddy who is the main accused in the illegal mining case has cut his two-decade-old association with the BJP. He also announced that he would be contesting from Gangavathi constituency in Koppal district.

Speaking to reporters, he announced the Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha, on his own thinking, and the principles of 12th century social reformer, Basavanna. He said that he was against divisive politics in the name of religion and caste, and would travel across the state to organize the party and share his thoughts with the people.

