Karnataka Police Arrest 10 Villagers for Thrashing BJP MLA Over Woman’s Death in Elephant Attack 

Chikkamagaluru: Police have arrested a few villagers on Monday for attacking the Karnataka BJP MLA MP Kumaraswamy who was on his way to visit the family of a woman who died after being trampled by an elephant, IANS reported.

The BJP legislator was thrashed by the angry villagers near the Hullemane Kunduru in Mudigere on Sunday. Kumaraswamy represents the Mudigere constituency in the State Assembly.

At least ten locals of Hullemane Kunduru village have been arrested by the police. As per reports, angry villagers had taken out a procession with the woman’s body, identified as Shobha, who died in an elephant attack and were protesting the death due to man-animal conflict.

As the BJP MLA Kumaraswamy visited the place late in the evening, the irate villagers expressed their anger at him, the villagers started asking questions like what is the administration doing to curb the elephant menace and why did he come so late when they were staging a protest since the morning. Later, they started abusing him and some people tore his clothes and started thrashing him.

Kumaraswamy was chased out of the village and he was rescued by the police. The angry villagers also resorted to stone pelting and it damaged the vehicles of visitors.

