Karnataka: Night Curfew Not Relaxed In These Four Districts

As the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing in Kerala, the Karnataka government has made a seven-day institutional quarantine necessary for visitors from that state.

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok stated that "One week institutional quarantine and testing after seven days, irrespective of vaccination or negative RT-PCR report, is compulsory for people coming from Kerala."

The minister further added that "In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, it was decided that night curfew would be relaxed in all areas except Kodagu, Udupi, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada districts, which share borders with Kerala, where there is more number of COVID-19 cases."

Karnataka on Monday reported a total of 973 new coronavirus cases and 15 people have died due to COVID-19, taking the total number of infections to 29,48,228 and the death toll to 37,293. A total of 1,324 people have been discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,92,517.

Bengaluru Urban recorded 264 new coronavirus cases and 261 people have been discharged and three deaths. The number of active cases stood at 18,392. While the positivity rate stood at 0.64 percent and the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.54 percent. More number of cases have been reported in Bengaluru Urban followed by Dakshina Kannada where there are 193 COVID-19 cases, Udupi 98, Hassan 74, and Mysuru 73.