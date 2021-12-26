BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Sunday has decided to impose a night curfew for 10 days starting from December 28, between 10 pm to 5 am.

This decision was taken after a high-level meeting of senior Ministers, officials, and the COVID technical advisory committee was convened by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Amid fresh COVID-19 cases and an increasing threat of the new Omicron variant of Coronavirus, the Government had taken this decision.-From December 28 onwards, for about ten days, to begin with, a night curfew was imposed invoking Section 144, from night 10 PM to the next morning 5 AM.

-There will be a curb on functions and gatherings for the New Year which have been completely banned in Karnataka.

-There will be no functions, parties in the external premises, especially for those celebrating with DJs and large gatherings.

-In places like eateries, hotels, pubs, and restaurants can have 50 percent of the seating capacity of the premises.

