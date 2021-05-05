Karnataka Mulls Full Lockdown As COVID Cases Show No Signs of Slowdown

COVID cases continue to rise in Karnataka despite a one-week curfew. Now, we hear that the Karnataka State government is planning to impose a full lockdown after May 12 for two weeks. According to some official sources, experts have suggested Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to impose a complete lockdown without any relaxation till May end. "On May 10, we will assess the situation and decide on the next course of action based on expert advice," said Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa after the cabinet meeting.

There seems to be no headway in the COVID situation in the state after the government imposed a two-week curfew beginning April 27. During this period, the government permitted several sectors to operate with half-staff, and vehicle movements in the state were virtually unregulated. If the government implements a total lockdown until the end of May, the number of cases may decrease by mid-June. They believe that cases will begin to decline this weekend. The cabinet met on Tuesday, reportedly to discuss the outcome of the current curfew and possible next steps to be taken after May 12.