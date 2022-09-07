Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti Dies Of Heart Attack, PM Modi, Other Leaders Pay Condolences

Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister Umesh Vishwanath Katti died due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday night. According to reports, the minister collapsed in the bathroom of his residence and was immediately rushed to the hospital. State revenue minister R Ashoka said according to doctors, Katti had no pulse when he was brought to the hospital.

"Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of my close colleague Karnataka Minister of Forests Umesh Katti. With his demise, the state has lost a skilled diplomat, active leader and loyal public servant," tweeted CM Bommai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Karnataka minister Umesh Katti and tweeted, "Shri Umesh Katti Ji was an experienced leader who made rich contributions to Karnataka’s development. Pained by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this tragic hour. Om Shanti.” The BJP leader is survived by his wife, son and daughter."

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah tweeted, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of food and civil supplies minister Umesh Katti. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace."