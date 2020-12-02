Karnataka Minister To Visit UP, Gujarat To Study Cow Slaughter Law

Karnataka animal husbandry minister Prabhu Chauhan will pay a visit to Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh to study the implementation of anti-cow slaughter law. The minister has been asked to tour these states as the Karnataka Government is planning to introduce a bill to prohibit cow slaughter and consumption of beef, in the upcoming winter sessions of the legislature.

According to reports, the minister will tour Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh as the two states have successfully implemented the anti-cow slaughter bills. He will be visiting Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat between December 2 and 4. He will meet concerned officials to get information and implementation. Chauhan announced that the Karnataka government will implement the prevention of Slaughter and Prevention of Cattle Bill in the winter session.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah the Opposition leader met a Muslim delegation to discuss the proposed bill. “THE Muslim community said, why this law is not implemented in BJP-ruled Goa but trying to implement in Karnataka? If this comes up in the session we will oppose it."

Siddaramaiah also said that Congress would oppose the law against ‘love jihad’. The love jihad in Uttar Pradesh is unconstitutional but there is no such law in our constitution. If a person has attained the legal age they have the freedom to marry as per their wish. It is not only to marry people from a particular caste or religion.