Karnataka May Postpone II PU Exams Over COVID Surge

As Karnataka is dealing with a surge in Covid19 cases, the state government is trying to keep things under control. In the latest update, it was said that the state is now planning to postpone the final examination of II PUC (Class 12).

The initial date decided was May 24 but this could be changed to a later one. The medical experts have warned the government. The cases in Karnataka are expected to increase in the coming weeks. Amidst all the concern, it would not be advisable to conduct exams. Hence the decision was taken.

Department of Primary and Secondary Education is considering postponing the exams as it would be best for the students. The confirmation will be out soon. We are keeping students’ safety and health in mind, confirmed an official.

Department of Primary and Secondary Education planned on holding a meeting to discuss this matter. The department officials had gathered as well. But due to what happened in Chamarajanagar, Kumar had to leave and look into the matter there. The meeting will mostly be held sometime later.

This decision was a necessary one as even students, parents and teachers wanted this. They requested the education department to consider postponing the exams as it would be best, given the situation.

Chamarajanagar Incident

At least 24 patients in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar hospital died on Sunday due to a lack of oxygen supply. The government is denying these claims but it was reported that the patients who died were all on oxygen support.

An MLA visited the Covid19 hospitals to inquire about the incident. Also, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa contacted the District Magistrate regarding the incident.

The shortage of oxygen cylinders has caused a lot of trouble where hospitals are not able to do anything as the patients are in critical condition.