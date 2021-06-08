Karnataka May Lift Lockdown in Bengaluru: Details Inside

The current statewide lockdown in Karnataka will end on June 14, and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has previously suggested that areas with a test positive rate (TPR) of less than 5% will be exempt from the restrictions.

"In areas with less than 5% test positive rate, we will consult with our officials on what concessions can be granted and determine in the cabinet meeting within 4-5 days by the time lockdown ends," the CM told reporters on June 5 after announcing a relief package for construction workers.

The lockdown in Bengaluru Urban is expected to be lifted based on this criterion, as the district's average positive rate over the previous seven days is 5.76 percent.

The percentage of all COVID-19 tests that are positive for coronavirus is referred to as the test positivity rate. For example, if the TPR is 5%, this means that out of every 100 people tested, 5% will be positive for coronavirus. Different countries have different standards. A high TPR shows that there is a lot of transmission but not a lot of testing.

The Karnataka COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has advised that the lockdown be maintained until the state's TPR drops below 5%. Karnataka's average test positive rate over the last seven days was 10.6%, according to the latest COVID-19 War Room report (till June 3).

On June 5, the TPR for the state was 9.69%. Going by the available statewide data for the last seven days, Bengaluru Urban (5.76%) and nine other districts have a lower TPR than the state average. The districts include Gadag (10.41%), Dharwad (8.83%), Raichur (8.72%), Bagalkot (8.01%), Ramanagara (7%), Yadgir (6.03%), Haveri (4.5%), Kalaburagi (3.18%) and Bidar (0.74%). On the other hand, districts such as Mysuru (27.74%) and Chikkamagaluru (23.44%) are on the other side of the spectrum.