Karnataka Man Sets Bank Ablaze For Rejecting His Loan

A man allegedly set the bank office on fire. The incident took place in the Haveri district of Karnataka on Saturday. The accused was identified as 33-year-old Wasim Hazaratsab Mulla, a resident of Rattihalli town. He was arrested and cases have been registered at Kaginelli police station under Sections 436, 477, 435 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the reports, Mulla had submitted an application to secure a loan from the Canara Bank branch located at Hedugonda village within the jurisdiction of Kaginele police. However, the bank denied his loan application after the verification of documents as his CIBIL score was low.

Upset over the rejection of the loan application, Mulla reached the branch office on the night of Saturday and broke open a window and poured petrol inside the bank, and set it on fire. Some of the passers-by who noticed smoke alerted police and fire personnel. Firefighters immediately rushed to the spot and successfully doused the fire.

According to the police, cash counter and cabin, CCTVs, five computers, passbook printer, scanner, cash-counting machine, fans, documents, and furniture worth Rs. 12 lakh have been gutted. Police filed a case and the investigation is going on.

Also Read: ​Hashtag Rythu Bandhu KCR Trends On Social Media