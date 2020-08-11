Love is an open expression and it is a beautiful feeling. It may be between two friends, lovers, or between a wife and husband. The relationship between wife and husband is said to be very sacred. It is a very special bond. Love is eternal and a real 'Life Partner' is the one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.

In these days, we have seen many cases in which husbands torture wives physically and mentally. But, here is a person who has a great love for his wife. A few years ago, Srinivas Gupta's wife died in a road accident. Recently, he constructed a new house and doesn't want to miss his wife in the house warming ceremony. So, he bought a wax statue of her and ensured that the family members won't miss her. This incident took place in Koppal district near Bellary of Karnataka.

The video of husband celebrating house warming ceremony with the wife's wax statue is going viral on social media. The users on social media are in love with this video and are calling the person as 'Kaliyuga Rama'. Here is the video.