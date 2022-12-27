Karnataka-Maharashtra Border Row: Maha Assembly Passes Resolution, To Battle it Out in Court

Mumbai: In an attempt to counter the resolution passed by the Karnataka state Assembly amid the raging boundary dispute, Maharashtra legislature on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution to ‘legally pursue’ the border dispute.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde moved the resolution in the House and said Karnataka legislature’s resolution was an attempt to purposely fuel the border row.

The Maharashtra resolution asserts that 865 villages, including ‘every inch of Belgaum, Karwar, Bidar, Nipani, Bhalki’ will be part of Maharashtra.

“The state government stands resolutely with the Marathi-speaking people in 865 villages. The state government will legally pursue in the Supreme Court the case to include inch and inch of land of the 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka,” the resolution stated.

Last week, the Karnataka legislature had unanimously passed a resolution on the boundary dispute with Maharashtra and it stated not an inch of land will be ceded to the neighbouring state. Maharashtra laid claim to Belagavi, and over 800 Marathi-speaking villages, which are currently part of Karnataka.

The border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra dates back to 1957 after the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines. Karnataka government says the border dispute was ‘created’ by Maharashtra as the demarcation of state was done on linguistic lines as per the States Reorganisation Act and the 1967 Mahajan Commission Report.

