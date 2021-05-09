Karnataka Lockdown: Police Warn of Stringent Action Against Violators

The Karnataka government has imposed a 14-day lockdown due to the high spike of COVID-19 cases in the state. The lockdown takes effect in the state on May 10, and the Bengaluru police department has issued strict instructions on vehicle movement during the lockdown period on Saturday. According to the police, violating lockdown rules may result in severe punishment and prosecution.

According to Bengaluru Commissioner of Police and Additional District Magistrate Kamal Pant, all types of movement and activities in the city will be prohibited from 6 a.m. on May 10 until 6 a.m. on May 24. He added, "Any violation of the instructions shall be liable for prosecution under provision of Section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005, section 188 of IPC and section 4, 5, and 10 of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020,"

It should be noted here that the Karnataka government has authorized civic agency, district, and local authorities to impose a fine of Rs 250 in the municipal corporation area and Rs 100 in other areas for violations of COVID protocols in order to enforce the COVID guidelines.