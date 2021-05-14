Karnataka Lockdown May Extend Longer, Here's Why

Will the Karnataka Government extend the lockdown beyond May 24 is a question everyone in the State are asking. As per sources, there is a possibility to extend it as the Covid-19 positivity rate and deaths are still high in many districts. Though there are signs of the second wave easing, some experts recommend a cautious approach to the government.

The director-general of ICMR, Dr Balram Bhargava said that restriction in places with a positivity rate of more than 10% should continue. Most Karnataka district except Chitradurga and Haveri has a rate of more than 10 per cent.

Earlier, the government officials imposed a night curfew on April 28. As the number of coronavirus infections did not subside, they enforced a strict lockdown of the same duration on May 10.

Eight districts in the state have more than 30 per cent positivity rate including Mysore (38.1 per cent) which tops the list. The positivity rate is more than 20 per cent in 17 districts and over 10 per cent in the other four districts. Experts suggest extending the lockdown at least for a week period after May 24.

“We have been giving reports and inputs regularly to the government and the subject of lockdown extension is under discussion. We will review the situation by May 20 and give our inputs to the government,” said Dr MK Sudarshan, the chairman of the state technical advisory committee on Covid-19.

Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan said that the government is considering all aspects and a decision on the lockdown issue will be taken at an appropriate time.

The state government is likely to extend the lockdown once again if the situation does not improve by May 20 and is said to be finalising the next strategy by studying experts’ inputs.