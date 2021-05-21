Karnataka Lockdown Extended Till June 7, CM BSY Confirms

With the cases of COVID in Karnataka increasing by the day despite the imposition of a strict lockdown, the BS Yediyurappa government has decided to extend the lockdown till June 7, 2021. In the latest development, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa passed orders to this effect on Friday. Earlier, the government had extended the lockdown from May 10 to May 24 as there was no respite from COVID cases across the state.

In the press meet, CM Yediyurappa said "We had a meeting with ministers and senior officials. We've decided to go into lockdown mode. Until May 24, we were under strict restrictions. We are extending the strict restrictions until June 7, 6 a.m., based on expert advice."

The Karnataka government has decided to give free treatment for mucormycosis known as black fungus for patients being treated at the government hospitals.

Meanwhile, Karnataka will start vaccinating people in the age group of 18plus soon.