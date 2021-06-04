Karnataka Lockdown 3: What's Allowed, What's Not

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced an extension of ongoing lockdown for a week from June 7 to June 14 to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Yediyurappa said " To contain the spread of Coronavirus, we had previously announced strict restrictions from May 24 to June 7. The disease is still spreading, despite the fact that the number of infections has decreased. Following the advice of experts, the restrictions have been extended for another week until the morning of June 14th." The restrictions have been in place since April 27, but on May 10, the Chief Minister announced a shutdown that will last until the morning of May 24. It was, however, extended until June 7.

Check Out The List Of what is allowed and not allowed in Karnataka Lockdown 3.0

Allowed:

1. Health Departments

2. Karnataka government offices

3. Municipal administration

4. District administration

5. Medical education

6. Water, electricity and sanitation

7. Banks, RBI regulated financial markets

8. Government of India offices such as defense, defense PSUs, armed police forces

9. Petrolpumps, CNG, LPG, PNG, power generation and disaster management

10. Agriculture activities, supply chain of essential goods

11. All type of movements allowed for goods and cargos

12. Groceries shops will open from 6 am to 10 am

13. Fruits, vegetables, dairy shops and milk booths (6 am to 10 am)

14. Meat and fish and animal fodder (all from 6 am to 10 am.)

15. Construction activities with in-situ labourers/workers

16. Marriages with only 50 persons

17. Flights and trains



Not Allowed:

1. Only takeaway and home delivery are available from hotels, restaurants, liquor stores, and hospitality services (Home delivery is available)

2. Passenger vehicle movement between states and within states is permitted in emergency situations

3. Other gatherings and congregations include social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, and other functions

4. Public access to religious sites will be restricted.

5. There will be no public or private buses or passenger vehicles moving

6. Metro Rail, taxi and bus services (except while hired for emergency)

7. Schools and colleges (Online/ distance learning is permitted).

8. Cinemas, shopping malls, stadiums and swimming pools