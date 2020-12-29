SL Dharmegowda, Karnataka legislative council deputy chairman and JD (S) leader aged 65 was found dead on the railway tracks in Chikkamagaluru's Kadur in Karnataka. The body was found early this morning. As per preliminary investigations, it appears Dharmagowde came under a moving train. Although police suspect suicide, they are exploring other angles too to rule out foul play.

SL Dharmegowda's body has been sent for post mortem. So police are hoping that it will throw more light on the cause of the JD(S) leader's death. Soon as news of Dharmegowda's death broke, Dharmegowda's brother and MLC Bhojegowda and BJP national general secretary CT Ravi went to the spot of tragedy.

SL Dharmegowda is said to have left home in Sakharayapattana late evening yesterday and was not seen thereafter. Even though he had a police escort, the Karnataka legislative council deputy chairman is said to have left home without him but taken his driver along in his personal car. As per the driver, Dharmegowda asked the driver to leave him and called one of his acquaintances. It is learnt that Dharmegowda checked about train timings from the station. His phone remained switched off after a while.