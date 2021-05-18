Karnataka Leads South Indian States in Highest COVID Caseload

Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have been reporting a high number of Covid19 cases. These states were at the top of India’s report regarding southern states Covid data. Even Maharashtra was among those with a rise. But with the lockdown in these states, the cases are coming down slowly.

In May first week, the cases from southern states amounted to around 30 per cent of India’s total. But since May 15, that count has risen to 40 per cent. The number was the highest on Monday, according to the union health ministry data.

As it has been for the past couple of months, Maharashtra is currently on top with more than 34,000 cases whereas Tamil Nadu is on second with 33,000 Covid cases. These two states do not have much difference in the numbers.

There has been a clash between Maharashtra and Karnataka. Both states are either on top or in the second position. In last week, Karnataka was in the first position for inconsecutive three days as it has more cases when compared to Maharashtra.

Will the Karnataka Government extend the lockdown beyond May 24 is a question everyone in the State is asking. As per sources, there is a possibility to extend it as the Covid-19 positivity rate and deaths are still high in many districts. Though there are signs of the second wave easing, some experts recommend a cautious approach to the government.

Earlier, the government officials imposed a night curfew on April 28. As the number of coronavirus infections did not subside, they enforced a strict lockdown of the same duration on May 10.

Eight districts in the state have a more than 30 per cent positivity rate including Mysore (38.1 per cent) which tops the list. The positivity rate is more than 20 per cent in 17 districts and over 10 per cent in the other four districts. Experts suggest extending the lockdown at least for a week period after May 24.