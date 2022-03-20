Karnataka Judges Get Death Threats For Hijab Verdict

Two people have been arrested in connection with issuing death threats to the Special Bench judges of the Karnataka High Court who recently upheld the state government’s order banning hijab inside the classroom stating that it was not an essential practice in Islam.

Kovai Rahamathulla was arrested from Tirunelveli, S.Jamal Mohammad Usmani was taken into custody from Thanjaur. The accused are office bearers of the Tamil Nadu Towheed Jamaat. Many complaints have been filed against the accused in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The police also said that many people have been booked in this connection.

It is all known knowledge three-member bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice Awasthi, Justices Krishna Dixit, and Khazi M Jaibunnisa dismissed the petitions seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classrooms.

Also Read: ​Hyderabad: Traffic Cops Start Checks on Tinted Film, Irregular License Plates Again