IPS Officer Tortured For Dowry By IFS Officer Husband

A 34-year-old IPS officer Vartika Katiyar from Karnataka has filed a dowry harassment complaint against her husband, IFS officer, Niteen Subhas Yeola and his family. Vartika, who is superintendent in the KSRP Research Centre said that she has been tortured and harassed by her husband and his family for many years for dowry.

A case has been registered on February 1st, at Cubbon Park Police station. In the complaint, Vartika mentioned the names of seven people - Niteen Subhas Yeola, Subhash Yeola, mother Amol Yeola, and relatives Sunita Yeola, Sachin Yeola, Prajakta Yeola and Pradnya Yeola. She said that they have been married in 2011 at Bhusaval in Maharashtra.

The expenses for the wedding were borne by Vartika's parents and after the marriage for no reason, she has been abused and the family members of Niteen started demanded more money from her. She further added that they threatened a divorce case, if she failed to give them Rs. 3 lakh. The complaint states that, “Hence, due to fear of breaking off marriage the complainant and her parents fulfilled their demands right from the beginning."

She also alleged that her husband started physically abusing her. All the accused have been booked under section 3 and 4 (penalty for taking dowry) of the Dowry Prohibition Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Other than the Dowry Prohibition Act, they have been booked under sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman, 34 (common intent), 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 384 (Punishment for extortion), 420 (cheating) and 326. (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.