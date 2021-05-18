Karnataka: IIT Grad Gives Up HIgh-paying US Job For Dairy Farming Earns In Crores

It's rare that a successful person prefers simple life over a luxury life where they didn't get satisfaction. That was the case with former engineer Kishore Indukuri, who left a well-paid and secure job in the United States only to return to India and purchase 20 cows. Indukuri's dairy has expanded to be a Rs 44 crore business today.

Kishore, a Karnataka native who graduated from IIT Kharagpur with a bachelor's degree in engineering, went on to earn a master's degree and a Ph.D from the University of Massachusetts in the United States. After graduating from college, Indukuri began working for Intel, a multinational technology corporation based in the United States. Indukuri, on the other hand, was dissatisfied and yearned to return to his roots.

After six years of working with Intel, Kishore decided to leave the United States and return to India's Karnataka state. When Kishore returned to Hyderabad, he quickly discovered that the city's choices for healthy and hygienic milk were severely limited. Indukuri's dairy started in 2012 with a small investment of just 20 cows.

They began by milking the cows themselves and door delivery of milk to customers. Installing freeze and store systems to ensure milk durability from milking to delivery was one of his and his family's first investments in the dairy and he didn't turn back after that.