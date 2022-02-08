Karnataka Hijab Row: What's The Controversy All About?

BENGALURU: Protests for and against wearing headscarves at colleges continued across Karnataka districts ahead of the Karnataka high court hearing a batch of petitions connected to the hijab row. Students were not the only ones who conducted demonstrations outside of schools; many members of various organizations did as well.

For some time now, protests in Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, and Bagalkot, among other colleges in north Karnataka has been going on. After some students arrived on campus clad in saffron stoles, classes at Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura were suspended. This is despite the Karnataka government issuing a new circular prohibiting the hijab and saffron shawls from being worn on university campuses.

Six students claimed they were excluded from lessons for wearing hijab at the Government Females PU College in Udupi district last month, prompting several Muslim girls to adopt the practice in protest.

Headscarves were objected to by right-wing groups in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru, and the protests spread across the state. As a form of retaliation, many students wore saffron scarves to class. In solidarity with hijab-wearing girls, Dalit students donned blue scarves.