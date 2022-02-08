Karnataka Hijab Protest Intensifies, Educational Institutions to Remain Closed For 3 Days

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai declared holiday to schools and colleges in the State for the next three days, as protests for and against the 'hijab' intensified. Tension prevailed at some educational institutions in Udupi, Shivamogga, Bagalkote and other parts, forcing the police and authorities to intervene.

Protests erupted at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College in Udupi today after a large group of students wearing saffron stoles and headgears raised slogans in the college campus as hijab-clad Muslim girls were staging a protest demanding justice, forcing the police and college authorities to intervene.

A minor stone petting incident has been reported near a college in Bagalkote and few students even tried to barge into the campus, whom police dispersed using mild force. A similar incident has also been reported at a college in Shivamogga district, and police had to intervene to bring the tense situation under control. Similar protests have been reported at colleges in Mandya, Vijayapura and Gadag districts.

A student in a burqa was heckled by a large group of men who were wearing saffron scarfs at a Pre University college in Mandya. The video of the Muslim student braving the group has emerged on social media.

As the young woman parks her scooter and heads to the college building students shouting "Jai Shri Ram" and advance towards her. She shouts back: "Allah hu Akbar!" As the boys catch up with her, college officials immediately escort her into the building.

Also Read: Karnataka Hijab Row: What's The Controversy All About?