Karnataka: Hijab Clad Girls Denied Entry Into Classroom

Muslim girl students of a government PU College in Karnataka's Udupi alleged on Saturday that the principal is not allowing them to enter the classroom for wearing hijab. The girls alleged that they are not being allowed to talk in Urdu and Arabic languages. The girls stood outside the classroom for three days in protest. The students also said that they have been going to college daily and returning home without attending the classes. The parents of the students also tried to meet the principal Rudra Gowda but he was not ready to talk to them.

The students feared that they might face a shortage of attendance as they were not given attendance for the last three days. College principal Rudra Gowda said the students can wear hijabs on the school premises, but not inside the classrooms. The rule is being followed to ensure uniformity in classrooms. He further stated there are more than 60 Muslim girl students studying in the college, except these six students, none of them wear hijab.

Meanwhile, SDPI Udupi unit president Nazeer Ahmed said that they are going to stage a protest if the Muslim students are not allowed to attend the classes with their hijabs.

