Karnataka High Court Judge Justice BV Nagarathna May Become India's First Woman CJI

The Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, has approved the appointment of nine new judges to the court. If the government clears Justice BV Nagarathna's name too for appointment, she will become the first woman Chief Justice of India in 2027. She is now a judge at the Karnataka High Court. BV Nagarathna was appointed as an Additional Judge of the High Court of Karnataka in 2008 and as a permanent judge nearly two years later.

Former Chief Justice of India SA Bobde stated before his retirement that "the time has arrived for India to have a woman, Chief Justice." The other two women judges on the list of recommendations are Justice Hima Kohi and Justice Bela Trivedi.

Check out the list:

1) Justice Hima Kohli: Chief Justice of Telangana

2) Justice BV Nagarathna: Judge of Karnataka High Court -- likely to become India's first Woman CJI if her name is cleared immediately

3) Justice Bela Trivedi: Judge of Gujarat High Court

4) Senior Advocate PS Narasimha: Direct elevation from the Bar -- 9th such elevation directly from the Bar

5) Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka: Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court

6) Justice Vikram Nath: Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court

7) Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari: Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court

8) Justice CT Ravikumar: Judge of Kerala High Court

9) Justice MM Sundresh: Judge of Madaras High Court