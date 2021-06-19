Karnataka HC: 1% Reservation For Transgenders In Govt. Jobs

The Karnataka High Court has announced one per cent reservation for the transgenders in government jobs. A bench headed by Chief Justice of the High Court Justice Abhya Shreeniwas Oka on Friday passed the order on the petition filed by Sangama, a society working for the welfare of the transgender community. Advocate Vijayakumar Patil said that the state government should give one per cent reservation for the transgenders in all the government jobs as per the Supreme Court orders.

The Section 9 of the Karnataka Civil Service Recruitment Act, 1977 has been amended. The government has already issued two notifications. A final decision would be taken after receiving objections on these notifications. HC adjourned the case to May 20.

In Karnataka, for the first time, a transgender woman has been elected as the president of a gram panchayat in Mysuru district. Devika won as independent from ward number 7, Saligrama GP which was reserved for SC Women.

Another important thing is that Gulbarga University Kalaburagi is set to make transgender activisit Manjamma Jogati's autobiography a textbook for the undergraduate students from the next academic year.