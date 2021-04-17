Karnataka Govt Warns Private Hospitals On Bed Allocation For COVID Patients

Karnataka Health Minister DR K Sudhakar conducted a review meeting with experts to contain the spread of the deadly virus. After that, he warned the private hospitals of strict action if they didn’t reserve beds for Covid patients.

The Karnataka government has urged the management of private hospitals to reserve more beds for covid patients in government hospitals. “We have been requesting the private hospitals to reserve beds for the past 15 days but they have allotted 15 to 20% and some other private hospitals didn’t respond,” said Sudhakar

The minister also warned the private hospitals over going against government orders and said strict action would be taken against them. The minister also asked private hospitals to treat non-covid patients only in emergencies. He asked private hospitals to stand by the government during a crisis situation.