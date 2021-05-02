Karnataka Govt Has Purchased 2 Crore Vaccine Shots: Yediyurappa

Karnataka: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that the state's vaccine shortage will be resolved in the next three days after he kicked off a symbolic vaccination campaign for people over the age of 18.

The announcement comes a day after Yediyurappa said vaccination for people over the age of 18 would be postponed because the vaccine had not yet been delivered to the state.

Yediyurappa said, "I have come here to make a symbolic start of the vaccination drive for people above 18 years of age. As per the directions of the Government of India, the drive to vaccinate people about 18 years of age is starting from today "

He said that his government has decided to provide vaccines to people under the age of 18 at no cost. The state has received three lakh vaccines from the central government, while Karnataka had one lakh vaccines on hand.

"I am 100 percent confident that things will improve in the next two to three days. I have set a target to vaccinate 3.26 crore people of the state and the government has paid money for two crore vaccines, "the Chief Minister said.

CM said, "I am going to discuss with Dr. Devi Shetty and the head of 8 to 10 big hospitals at 4 pm today, the shortage of beds and oxygen to find a solution."

Yediyurappa warned of strict punishment for those involved in the illegal distribution of Remdesivir injection, which is needed for COVID-19 care.