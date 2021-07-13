Karnataka Govt Gets Green Signal to Conduct SSLC Exams

After a lot of confusion and worry, it was confirmed that the SSLC exams will be conducted. The Karnataka High Court gave their further consent to the state government’s decision. The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams for the 10th students will be held on July 19 and 22. As the exams were also conducted successfully last year, it will be possible this time as well.

S V Single Gowda submitted a petition saying that the exams must not be conducted now as Covid19 cases are still on a rise. This will be risking the students and faculty. But the division bench including Justices B V Nagarathna and Hanchate Sanjeevkumar rejected the petition.

While talking about the exams and all the necessary measures that will be taken for the safe conducting of these tests, Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi said that the examination will go well. They are taking all the measures to ensure the safety of all.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that this is in the interest of the children. The state government decided to conduct the exams to help the kids and now by giving their consent as well, the High Court has made things clear. These exams will be conducted soon.

As the SSLC exams were successfully conducted last year without any major issues, this will come as a relief to all the worries that the students, parents, and teachers will have regarding safety.

Earlier the students were as the education and health department were having some issues. While the education department wanted to go ahead with it, the health department was on a different page. But after a lot of discussions, they will go on with it.

Once the exams are done, they will also decide on the reopening of the schools.